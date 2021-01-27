Caisse d Amortissement de la Dette Sociale
A pair of sovereign borrowers hit the crowded euro bond market on Wednesday, pulling down a combined €7bn. Public sector issuance is showing no signs of slowing: Wednesday’s borrowers received huge orders.
Caisse d’Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (Cades), the agency responsible for financing and amortising French social debt, plans to raise almost twice as much as it did this year and more than 10 times what it had initially expected to raise in 2020 before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
French agency Cades and the International Development Association returned to the dollar market for the first time since the summer break on Tuesday to bring a pair of five year socially responsible deals.
Caisse d’Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (Cades) has mandate a pair of banks to help it structure its new social bond programme.
Caisse d’Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (Cades) is setting up a social bond programme to help finance an increasing deficit in France’s social security system.
Caisse d’Amortissement de la Dette Sociale has a €4bn funding programme lined up for 2020, matching the total it raised in 2019.
No matter how deep yields in the primary euro bond market dived into negative territory this week, investors seemed desperate to follow, locking in record low levels in anticipation of the European Central Bank (ECB) making a further cut in its deposit rate and resuming quantitative easing. Burhan Khadbai and Bill Thornhill report.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress French agencies have made in their funding programmes so far this year.
With SSA primary market conditions red hot, it would be wise for French public sector borrowers to crack on with their funding ahead of a double whammy of risk events in May.
Euro agencies favoured fives over the last seven days, as KfW smashed its order record and a pair of French agencies brought taps at sizes multiple times their target. With some SSA bankers saying conditions are the best they have ever seen, supply looks likely to keep coming.
Caisse d’Amortissement de la Dette Sociale will have a slightly higher funding programme in 2019 than 2018, the agency said this week, as French government borrowing costs rose.
This week's scorecard looks at the funding progress of French agencies as we move into February.