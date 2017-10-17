Watermark
Lead MEP proposes new CCP resolution fund

Jakob von Weizsäcker, the Parliament's co-rapporteur for draft central counterparty clearing house (CCP) resolution regulation, said on Monday that he will table an amendment to create a new resolution fund for the entities.

  • By Jean Comte
  • 17 Oct 2017
"It is a pre-requisite to move toward a common supervision [of CCPs] – something that I consider necessary," said the German MEP (Socialists& Democrats) during a debate at the Economic affairs committee. But von Weizsäcker did not give any detail about the set-up of the fund, nor the ...

