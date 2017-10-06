Tewoo Group, Maoye eye short-dated bonds

Joint global co-ordinators Bank of China, Barclays, China Citic Bank International and ICBC Asia opened books for Tewoo’s second dollar outing of the year, a 359 day bond, with initial price guidance at the 4.125% area.The Reg S bond was announced on the back of significant ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.