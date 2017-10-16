Watermark
Citi and ING launch €200m loan for Digi Communications

Digi Communications’ Hungarian subsidiary signed a €200m bridge loan on Friday to finance its acquisition of compatriot communications company Invitel Tavkozlesi, a subsidiary of Invitel group. The lead banks have launched the syndication and a bank meeting is due tomorrow.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 16 Oct 2017

The company first announced its plans to acquire the residential and business customer unit of Invitel on the Bucharest stock exchange on July 21. The takeover, which cost €140m, is expected to be completed by March.

The bridge loan consists of two tranches: €140m for the acquisition and ...

