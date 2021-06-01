Hungary
Hungarian Development Bank is set to return to bond markets as it seeks €500m of funding, a year after it last raised international debt.
A draft amendment to the Hungarian covered bond regime, that brings it into line with the European Union's Covered Bond Directive, is likely to be a positive for the product's credit and should improve prospects for issuance in euros.
Rating: Baa3/—/BBB-
After a record breaking year for sovereign bond issuance in central and eastern Europe, 2021 could be a different story, thanks to the European Union's vast economic support packages that could reduce the need for many CEE countries to tap international bond markets.
Wizz Air proved on Wednesday that markets are open for even those debut emerging market issuers in affected sectors. The European airline raised a benchmark sized bond in its inaugural euro transaction.
A burst of mandates on Monday confirmed what many market participants had expected: a rise in emerging market corporate bond supply.
Hungary has no plans to issue wholesale bonds in foreign currency markets next year, having raised more debt than expected in euros and yen in 2020.
After a decade of slumber, the market for euro-denominated Hungarian covered bonds could be poised to reopen. Hungary covered bonds may have a low country ceiling credit rating but the market is well protected and could offer positive yields.
The Russian Federation and the Republic of Hungary brought euro-denominated trades on Thursday, taking the opportunity to get funding done during good conditions in the run-up to the US Thanksgiving holiday, after which liquidity is expected to dry up.
Hungarian oil and gas company Mol on Thursday raised a seven year bond in euros.
Two CEEMEA issuers, Egypt and Hungary's Mol, are in the market this week to raise funding. According to experts, issuers are eager to get their funding in before expected geopolitical and coronavirus-related volatility impacts markets.
The European Union has passed the penultimate hurdle delaying its €100bn Support to mitigate Unemployment Risk in an Emergency (SURE) programme, all but clearing the way for issuance to begin. But one country’s request for funds has not yet been granted.