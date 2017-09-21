EU starts work on new short term benchmark rate

The ECB said in a statement that "high-level features" of the new rate would be revealed to market participants in 2018. The benchmark would act as a backstop to rates already provided by the private sector and be based on euro transactions reported by banks.After making a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.