Lower Saxony kicks off SSA issuance for 2026 ‘incredibly well’

SSA

Addison Gong
January 05, 2026 05:47 pm

◆ ‘Very rare’ large book for a German sub-sovereign ◆ ‘New year, new levels’ in price discovery ◆ Tuesday’s focus on dollars, but ‘big’ euro mandates expected Wednesday

Topics

SSASub-sovereignsGermanyLower SaxonyEuroWeekly Covers
AG
Addison Gong
SSA editor GlobalCapital
