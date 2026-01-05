Lower Saxony kicks off SSA issuance for 2026 ‘incredibly well’
◆ ‘Very rare’ large book for a German sub-sovereign ◆ ‘New year, new levels’ in price discovery ◆ Tuesday’s focus on dollars, but ‘big’ euro mandates expected Wednesday
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts