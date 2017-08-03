Watermark
Stada seeks €825m of high yield for landmark LBO

Stada Arzneimittel’s €5.3bn financing is the biggest for a sponsor-led corporate buyout in Europe since 2013. The bond roadshow opens on Monday, after €2bn of leveraged loans last week were marketed last week.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 02:15 PM

Although conference calls with Stada’s management were available on Friday, according to a bookrunner, the first investor call for the new high yield bonds is set for Monday.

Stada, the German pharmaceutical firm, wants to sell €485m of seven year senior secured notes and a €340m eight ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 14,957.25 59 6.96%
2 BNP Paribas 13,123.56 71 6.11%
3 Goldman Sachs 12,507.36 48 5.82%
4 Deutsche Bank 11,240.34 63 5.23%
5 HSBC 10,930.07 67 5.09%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,335.13 43 7.93%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,721.48 37 7.02%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,519.75 42 6.72%
4 Credit Suisse 4,263.57 47 6.34%
5 Barclays 4,075.90 34 6.06%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,707.03 202 10.69%
2 Citi 20,432.04 160 8.50%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,755.49 176 8.22%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,789.84 127 7.40%
5 Morgan Stanley 16,524.98 97 6.87%