Watermark
Go to Asia edition
RMB

BOCHK sells interbank market’s largest Panda bond

Bank of China Hong Kong has sold its second Panda bond, raising a staggering Rmb9bn ($1.37bn) from a one year note. The transaction was the largest Panda sold in the interbank bond market, and caught the attention of foreign investors, which made 50% of all bids.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 12:00 PM

BOCHK picked Bank of China as the lead underwriter, which priced the deal at 4.4% on Thursday, in the bottom half of the 4.2%-4.8% price range, according to a statement by the issuer. The deal was comfortably oversubscribed, with the order book reaching an impressive Rmb15bn.

At ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 CITIC Securities 29.28
2 China CITIC Bank Corp 13.51
3 Bank of China (BOC) 11.26
4 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 10.51
4 Everbright Securities 10.51

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 05-Sep-17 Joy City China 1,000
2 01-Sep-17 Rusal Russian Federation 500
3 23-Aug-17 Daimler Germany 5,000
4 02-Aug-17 China Gas Holdings China 1,500
5 26-Jul-17 Hungary Hungary 1,000

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 JP Morgan 49.70
2 Barclays 10.06
2 Citi 10.06
2 HSBC 10.06
2 Bank of China (BOC) 10.06

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 01-Jun-17 Ocean Wealth (Parent: China Orient Asset Management) China 632
2 11-Apr-17 Bank of China Johannesburg Branch (BOC Johannesburg) China 1,500
3 22-Feb-17 Ocean Wealth (Parent: China Orient Asset Management) China 850
4 28-Nov-16 Loncin Holdings China 800
5 04-Nov-16 China Nuclear Engineering Group China 1,500