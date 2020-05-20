China Development Bank
Turkey’s Garanti Bank has raised a $592.4m-equivalent ESG-linked syndicated loan — the first of its kind signed by a bank. The deal, despite being launched at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, went successfully, according to bankers, following a string of refinancings by other Turkish banks.
South Africa’s Democratic Alliance (DA) has sent a freedom of information (FOI) request for full terms of a $2.5bn-equivalent loan from China to utility Eskom, with the official opposition party fearing a potential loss of ownership of the company to its Asian creditors.
Russia’s VEB has signed an agreement with China Development Bank that could see the Chinese state run lender provide up to $9.8bn-equivalent in loans to finance joint projects between the two institutions.
State-owned Türk Eximbank has signed a $200m three year loan facility with the China Development Bank.
Sistema JSFC, the holding company of a Russian investment firm, has signed a $350m club loan with two Chinese banks.