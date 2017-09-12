CBOE gets sectoral with play for European business

The 10 new option series will be launched, pending regulatory approval, late in the fourth quarter of 2017 or early 2018.
The CBOE expects the new products to appeal to European investors that have been unable to trade exchange traded fund options due to regulatory issues.“CBOE select ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.