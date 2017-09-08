Watermark
ISDA launches SIMM 2.0

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) on Thursday launched the newest iteration of its initial margin calculation model. The announcement was made a full year after the release of the original model in September 2016.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 08 Sep 2017

The Standard Initial Margin Model, or SIMM, allows market participants to use a single methodology for calculating initial margin – a type of collateral posted to hedge future counterparty risk in derivatives transactions. 

The revised SIMM clarifies definitions with regards to the treatment of vega margin and commodity ...

