Sherwin-Williams brings US issuers back to Schuldschein

Sherwin-Williams, the US paint and coatings maker, has issued its debut Schuldschein for €245m. It is the first US company to come to the market this year.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 08 Sep 2017

The facility has two tranches, both with four year tenors: €225m with a floating interest rate and €20m with a fixed interest rate. Citigroup was sole arranger.

The deal was launched at the beginning of August at €150m and was oversubscribed, leading to the increase. It was signed at ...

