Balder’s hybrid extends Nordic August in euro HY
Fastighets AB Balder, the Swedish property manager, began roadshowing for a €350m hybrid bond in euros and Swedish kronor on Tuesday. It may become the second Nordic borrower to issue in an otherwise quiet euro high yield market during the summer break.
The European high yield market has seen €56bn of bonds so far this year, just €3bn short of all issuance for 2016. But despite this surge in 2017’s first six months, this August is looking again more in line with last year’s August, with potential issuance of less
