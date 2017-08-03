‘Options open’ in hot euro mart for EFSF as Unédic prints a ‘cracker’

The European Financial Stability Facility on Wednesday sent a request for proposals for its deal window next week, with bankers saying that the supranational has a wide variety of options. The trade is likely to receive a big welcome in a hot euro market, as evidenced by an impressive Unédic trade on Wednesday — dubbed a “cracker” by bankers away from the deal — and equally strong euro deals a day earlier.