SSAs broaden horizons with niche MTNs
Public sector borrowers are adding new flavours to the flurry of emerging market paper that has dominated flows in the medium-term note market throughout the summer, printing trades in currencies they only rarely access.
Turkish lira has been among the most popular niche currency of the year for supranationals. Since the beginning of June, multilateral borrowers have sold 54 deals in the currency. The usual names, notably International Finance Corporation and the World Bank, have been heavily represented — but a name
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.