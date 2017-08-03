Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SSAs broaden horizons with niche MTNs

Public sector borrowers are adding new flavours to the flurry of emerging market paper that has dominated flows in the medium-term note market throughout the summer, printing trades in currencies they only rarely access.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 07:00 PM
Turkish lira has been among the most popular niche currency of the year for supranationals. Since the beginning of June, multilateral borrowers have sold 54 deals in the currency. The usual names, notably International Finance Corporation and the World Bank, have been heavily represented — but a name ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 Citi 15,385.63 18 9.46%
2 HSBC 13,772.74 20 8.47%
3 Barclays 12,759.91 17 7.84%
4 BNP Paribas 12,627.67 17 7.76%
5 UniCredit 10,414.96 14 6.40%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 Citi 35,350.37 89 11.90%
2 JPMorgan 32,405.66 89 10.91%
3 HSBC 23,085.62 57 7.77%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 22,774.13 72 7.67%
5 Deutsche Bank 20,925.41 48 7.04%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 UniCredit 27,882.50 83 7.54%
2 HSBC 26,837.88 80 7.26%
3 BNP Paribas 26,644.13 51 7.21%
4 JPMorgan 25,780.28 74 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 25,705.53 67 6.95%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Aug 2017
1 Citi 67,442.22 233 7.48%
2 JPMorgan 66,663.61 382 7.39%
3 HSBC 58,185.06 216 6.45%
4 Barclays 49,495.16 150 5.49%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 48,974.55 153 5.43%