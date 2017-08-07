NRW.Bank picks banks for dollars

NRW.Bank mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and TD Securities to run the books for a three year dollar Reg S. The $1bn no-grow trade will be the borrower’s first syndication in the currency this year.A head of SSA syndicate ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.