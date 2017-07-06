China’s Greentown joins senior perp party
Greentown China Holdings made a rare visit to the debt market, selling a senior perpetual bond on Tuesday. The transaction saw blow-out demand of about $6bn for the $450m deal, allowing the leads to slice pricing by 37.5bp from initial guidance.
The company last hit the international debt market two years ago, raising $500m from a 5.875% 2020. But following approval from the National Development and Reform Commission last week
and investor calls
on Monday, joint global co-ordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners Credit Suisse, Citi, CCB International, Deutsche Bank
