Giancarlo appoints new CFTC innovation head

Gorfine, who previously worked as director of financial markets policy at the Milken Institute, will be heading the CFTC’s efforts to coordinate with both national and international regulatory bodies to construct “digital and agile” regulatory frameworks.The announcement comes after the LabCFTC initiative was announced by the acting ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.