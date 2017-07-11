Watermark
Giancarlo appoints new CFTC innovation head

Acting chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Christopher Giancarlo on Monday appointed Daniel Gorfine to serve as director of LabCFTC and as chief innovation officer of the regulatory authority.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 11 Jul 2017

Gorfine, who previously worked as director of financial markets policy at the Milken Institute, will be heading the CFTC’s efforts to coordinate with both national and international regulatory bodies to construct “digital and agile” regulatory frameworks.

The announcement comes after the LabCFTC initiative was announced by the acting ...

