BNG takes slim dollar window to roll over floater
Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten will nip into the briefest of windows in the dollar market this week to roll over a floating rate note maturing next week.
Leads Barclays
, Goldman Sachs
and HSBC
on Wednesday circulated initial price thoughts of 10bp area over three month dollar Libor for a July 2020 Reg S/144A floater that is set to be priced on Thursday. The Dutch agency has a $2bn floater maturing on July
...
