Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BNG takes slim dollar window to roll over floater

Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten will nip into the briefest of windows in the dollar market this week to roll over a floating rate note maturing next week.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 05 Jul 2017
Leads Barclays, Goldman Sachs and HSBC on Wednesday circulated initial price thoughts of 10bp area over three month dollar Libor for a July 2020 Reg S/144A floater that is set to be priced on Thursday. The Dutch agency has a $2bn floater maturing on July ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 Citi 13,635.62 16 4.49%
2 Barclays 12,759.91 17 4.21%
3 HSBC 12,415.63 17 4.09%
4 BNP Paribas 12,133.14 16 4.00%
5 UniCredit 9,914.96 13 3.27%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 Citi 33,136.40 79 12.48%
2 JPMorgan 29,484.45 79 11.11%
3 HSBC 20,459.22 51 7.71%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,588.76 59 7.00%
5 Deutsche Bank 18,042.83 39 6.80%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 HSBC 26,026.23 77 7.58%
2 JPMorgan 25,036.27 69 7.29%
3 Barclays 24,993.34 59 7.28%
4 BNP Paribas 24,956.74 47 7.27%
5 UniCredit 24,747.92 66 7.21%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 60,792.60 326
2 Citi 59,614.48 208
3 HSBC 53,190.98 200
4 Barclays 47,281.73 139
5 Deutsche Bank 42,696.38 158