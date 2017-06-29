SGX wins South Korean derivative traders

Vietnam based Cathay Futures Corp has also joined SGX as a derivative trading member.“We are honoured to be the first Korean company to join SGX as a trading member," said Ju-Mee Hyun, senior vice president of Shinhan Investment. "This is an opportunity to increase our clients’ access to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.