NetLink Trust launches $1.9bn Singapore IPO

The issuer, a subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications, is looking to float 2.89bn units. The secondary stock from parent Singtel is being offered at S$0.80-S$0.93 apiece.

Based on an estimated dividend yield, the range translates to a 4.73%-5.5% annualised yield for the 2018 financial year and 4.99%-5.80% for 2019 FY.

