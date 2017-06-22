Macro risk subsides but single name still harbours vol
A year ago this week the credit markets were digesting the shock of a ‘leave’ vote in the Brexit referendum. What followed was a period of extreme volatility and it seemed that 2017 was set for more of the same, writes Gavan Nolan.
But many of us have been proved wrong. The Markit iTraxx Europe closed at 99bp on June 27, two business days after the vote. A year later the index is trading at 55bp — its tightest level since April 2015 — and volatility has, with a few minor
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.