All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Comment EM and The Cover

  • pexels every cloud 575x375
    Comment
    Every silver lining has a cloud
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Banks are seeing light at the end of the tunnel as they emerge from major cost cutting exercises at the same time as economies around the world begin to emerge, erratically, from pandemic restrictions. Now the question is whether there will be enough capital markets business to go around.
  • Fossil fuel oil refinery Suncor Canada from Alamy 5Aug21 575x375
    Leader
    Central banks have no masters: they must get climate right
    Jon Hay, August 05, 2021
    Central banks’ control was once limited to financial matters — they squatted in the corner, largely unseen. Now, they are stars in the drama — active, talkative stewards of the economy. Society looks to them to solve its problems; not to synch with government, but to make up for its deficiencies.
  • alamy 2021-08-05 credit suisse 575x375
    Southpaw
    Credit Suisse wounded but IBs are hard to kill
    David Rothnie, August 05, 2021
    After the damning report into the Archegos Capital Management affair, Credit Suisse’s top management is likely to spend the rest of 2021 in a strategic huddle. Further upheaval at the investment bank is inevitable, but the business remains an essential part of the group’s future, writes David Rothnie.
  • alamy 2021-07-22 black business woman 575x375
    Comment
    Diversity drive
    Richard Metcalf, July 30, 2021
    It is difficult these days, if not impossible, to find a bank that does not have an official policy or target to boost diversity and inclusion. By pushing them out of their comfort zones, could the pandemic help finally turn these aspirations into reality?
  • alamy 2021-07-29 alliance 575x375
    Southpaw
    Jefferies eyes IB big league with SMBC alliance
    David Rothnie, July 29, 2021
    Aligning with a global commercial bank has been on Jefferies’ agenda for several years, but its alliance with SMBC signals an intent to join the investment banking big league. By David Rothnie.
  • Bank_of_England_Alamy_575x375_200721
    Tuesday View
    The UK risks missing an opportunity on MREL
    Tyler Davies, July 27, 2021
    The Bank of England looks set to wrap up a review of the minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) without reconsidering its total asset threshold. That would be a mistake.
  • bull_bear_covid_stocks_575x375_alamy_July23.jpg
    Equity
    Equity market hiccup betrays Covid fears
    Sam Kerr, July 27, 2021
    A sell-off in global equities at the beginning of last week, in response to the Delta-variant-fueled rise in Covid-19 cases, was largely erased in the following days. But the episode offered a glimpse of the disquiet in the market, and a hint as to the likely reaction if the pandemic were to take a course that put the brakes on economic growth.
  • alamy 2021-07-22 barclays bikes 575x375
    Comment
    The Barclays show
    Richard Metcalf, July 23, 2021
    The People & Markets section of GlobalCapital could almost have been called the Barclays section this week, given the number of stories that involved the bank. What has been going on?
  • alamy 2021-07-21 unicredit flags 575x375
    Southpaw
    UniCredit opts for evolution, not revolution, in CIB revamp
    David Rothnie, July 22, 2021
    UniCredit has quickly junked Jean Pierre Mustier’s legacy and forged a new strategy based on greater accountability, but the newly unveiled corporate and investment bank retains plenty of the character of the old one, writes David Rothnie.
  • Robinhood_app_IPO_575x375_alamy_July20.jpg
    Equity IPOs
    Robinhood’s appeal to retail does not level the playing field
    Sam Kerr, July 20, 2021
    Robinhood’s mission to democratise stock markets is taking its inevitable next step with its own initial public offering, of which it says it will sell between 20% to 35% to retail investors. But while opening up the IPO investor base beyond the institutional investor clique sounds good in theory, such transactions remain extremely risky for retail investors.
  • 2021-07-15 alamy deja vu 575x375
    Comment
    Déjà vu
    Richard Metcalf, July 16, 2021
    A huge Japanese financial holding company is buying a stake in a US investment bank. Where have we seen that before?
  • 2021-07-15 alamy goldman europe 575x375
    Southpaw
    Goldman’s European mid-market push overshadowed by bigger riches
    David Rothnie, July 15, 2021
    Goldman Sachs’s much-trumpeted middle-market investment banking initiative is being overshadowed by the bank’s natural affinity for the biggest and most complex deals, writes David Rothnie.
Load More

Most Read

  1. Southpaw
    Jefferies eyes IB big league with SMBC alliance
    July 29, 2021
  2. Southpaw
    Credit Suisse wounded but IBs are hard to kill
    August 05, 2021
  3. Tuesday View
    Biotech surge whiffs of dot-com bubble
    July 21, 2020
  4. Southpaw
    Nomura looks beyond ‘curveballs’ to IB growth
    June 10, 2021
  5. Tuesday View
    Three month par calls: a useful tool for senior issuance
    May 18, 2021
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree