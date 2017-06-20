Naspers plans bond as shine comes off African debt

The price of a barrel of ICE Brent Crude oil fell from above $48 on June 14 to below $45 on Wednesday, the lowest it has been since November last year, promoting a sell-off in EM that hit African credit particularly hard.African credit was still one ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.