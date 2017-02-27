Watermark
CVC buys two TMT firms, Blackstone joins with Celanese

CVC has flexed its buyout muscles again this week, buying two European tech companies for over €1bn, while Blackstone has agreed to a joint venture for its recently acquired cigarette filter making business Rhodia Acetow with a unit of US chemicals firm Celanese.

  • By Max Bower
  • 12:45 PM

CVC Capital partners announced on Tuesday its agreement to buy Swedish online travel agency Etraveli from German media group ProSiebenSat.1 for an enterprise value of €508m.

That followed its agreement to buy UK IT educational services firm QA from Bregal Investments on Monday for around £700m.

