CVC buys two TMT firms, Blackstone joins with Celanese

CVC Capital partners announced on Tuesday its agreement to buy Swedish online travel agency Etraveli from German media group ProSiebenSat.1 for an enterprise value of €508m.
That followed its agreement to buy UK IT educational services firm QA from Bregal Investments on Monday for around £700m.The Etraveli ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.