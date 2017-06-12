ISDA warns EC on euro clearing location policy

In a letter addressed to financial services commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, ISDA asserts that a requirement to clear euro interest rate derivatives in an “EU based CCP (central counterparty)” would “result in an overall IM [Initial Margin] increase in the range of 15-20%”.Such a policy, which has gained ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.