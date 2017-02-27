Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Equity volatility falls as UK politics thrown into turmoil

The UK's shock election result, in which prime minister Theresa May failed to secure a majority, has led to a slight fall in equity volatility, as the FTSE 100 rose on a weaker pound and European stocks rallied.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 01:00 PM

Participants across global markets are stunned by the result - a hung parliament, which will mean May having to scratch together a working majority by cutting deals with other parties, above all the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionists.

But despite the surprise - a month ago the Conservatives had a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 206,449.53 755 8.84%
2 JPMorgan 192,919.68 823 8.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 175,174.46 602 7.50%
4 Barclays 144,195.77 526 6.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 139,497.22 445 5.97%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 22,181.26 60 8.33%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,693.49 47 7.77%
3 HSBC 20,036.65 67 7.52%
4 BNP Paribas 12,693.54 67 4.77%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 12,553.14 65 4.71%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 9,449.66 39 8.14%
2 UBS 9,110.20 35 7.85%
3 Goldman Sachs 8,787.05 42 7.57%
4 Citi 8,550.04 53 7.37%
5 Deutsche Bank 6,913.31 37 5.96%