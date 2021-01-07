All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

US election 2016

    Leader
    Wall Street must speak earlier to defend democracy
    Sam Kerr, January 07, 2021
    Leading US financial institutions were quick to condemn the shocking attacks on the US Capitol on Wednesday — a sign that they are willing to take positions on important social issues, in line with the industry’s eagerness to align with good environmental, social and governance standards.
  • 2020_covid_Adobe_575x375_dec23
    Equity
    2020 hindsight: equity capital markets
    Sam Kerr, December 24, 2020
    Equity capital markets bankers and investors are finally starting to put their feet up at the end of a historic but tumultuous year. Issuance has been at the forefront of the economic response to the coronavirus after being shuttered by the initial pandemic sell-off with innovation and perseverance ensuring that companies had the funds to survive. In order to mark the end of 2020, GlobalCapital looks back on some of the most noteworthy events and deals.
  • Biden_victory_US_PA_575x375_091120
    Senior Debt
    Banks benefit from Biden bounce in bond markets as vaccine success turbocharges rally
    Tyler Davies, November 09, 2020
    Three banks launched new senior deals in euros on Monday, taking advantage of a jubilant tone in the market following Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election. That sentiment received a further boost during the morning trading session when Pfizer and BioNTech revealed successful Covid-19 vaccine trials.
  • Equity
    Investors look long term for US election impact
    Lewis McLellan, November 05, 2020
    The US presidential race was still on a razor’s edge as GlobalCapital went to press on Thursday. The US political landscape — and with it, the trajectory of the capital markets — looked set to unfold in individual voting districts over the coming hours and days. But soon, the focus will broaden once more and investors will attempt to map out their long-term view of where to place their money, write Lewis McLellan, Sam Kerr, Mariam Meskin and Oliver West.
  • cartoon-1678-stimulus-for-web.jpg
    Leader
    No blue wave but US stimulus still likely
    Lewis McLellan, November 05, 2020
    Just because it seems unlikely that in the US election the Democrats will take both the White House and the Senate, it does not mean that capital markets should become despondent about a fiscal stimulus package that could have reached $2.3tr had the so-called "blue wave" made a clean sweep.
  • Biden_speech_PA_575x375_Nov5
    Equity
    Capital markets bet on Biden to open deal floodgates
    Lewis McLellan, November 05, 2020
    Capital markets bankers are preparing to restart issuance next week to take advantage of a rally should Joe Biden be confirmed as president-elect of the US by the end of this week, write Sam Kerr, Tyler Davies, Oliver West, Mariam Meskin, Michael Turner and Lewis McLellan
  • GermanyFlagMoney_Adobe_575x375
    Sovereigns
    Germany underwhelms with second green bond amid US election volatility
    Burhan Khadbai, November 04, 2020
    Germany found lacklustre demand for its second ever green bond on Wednesday. The sovereign had to contend with a big drop in Bund yields following uncertainty over the US election result.
  • Biden_map_Election_PA_575x375_Nov4
    Equity
    Equities rally as Biden pulls ahead
    Sam Kerr, November 04, 2020
    Global equity markets have reversed earlier losses after former US vice-president Joe Biden gained momentum in the presidential race on Wednesday afternoon, giving capital markets bankers hope that a decisive result this week might be possible.
  • Adobe_Trump_Biden_575x375_04Nov2020
    EM CEE
    Trump win could be 'good news for Russia' as EM braces for result
    Mariam Meskin, November 04, 2020
    The eventual result of Tuesday's US presidential election could have a monumental impact on the position of key emerging markets states like Russia and Turkey in the international arena.
  • Trump_PA_575x375
    Supras and agencies
    SSAs to shrug off US vote uncertainty
    Lewis McLellan, November 04, 2020
    The US presidential election result was far from clear on Wednesday morning but, while uncertainty is never a popular result, the SSA market is unlikely to be derailed for long.
  • NYSE_US_Election_PA_575_375
    Equity-Linked
    Contested election creates more volatility for CB investors
    Aidan Gregory, November 04, 2020
    Convertible bond investors are preparing for elevated levels of volatility in the wake of the extremely close US election results, but many are waiting for more results in key states before taking a view on the direction of the market.
  • Tight_battle_US_election_PA_575x375_041120
    Senior Debt
    White House race doubts hamper FIG supply hopes
    Frank Jackman, November 04, 2020
    Uncertainty over the outcome of the US presidential election is threatening to delay deal plans in the bank bond market, with issuers having lined up new transactions in the aftermath of a successful results season.
