Clearing experts clash on CCP recovery and resolution

Barry Hadingham, the head of derivatives and counterparty risk at Aviva Investors, complained that the buy-side “isn’t homogeneous” and that his clients “end up subsidising the system” despite bringing “little counterparty risk” to the table.“This smells of 2008,” said Hadingham. “Clearing houses are saying that you should ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.