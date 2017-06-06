Watermark
KfW keeps it short in dollars

KfW is the solitary SSA issuer out in dollars so far this week, and it is sticking to the very short end with an 18 month deal, a week before a US Federal Open Market Committee meeting at which investors overwhelmingly believe it will raise its target rate.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 06 Jun 2017

The German agency’s leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets and Commerzbank on Tuesday circulated initial price thoughts of mid-swaps minus 7bp area for a no-grow $1bn December 2018. The deal is set to be priced on Wednesday.

