Firms report success in streamlining ISDA Master Agreement

A global collaborative effort by financial services companies to streamline negotiation of ISDA Master Agreements has seemingly reaped its rewards, as the companies involved announced on Thursday that a prototype version had been successfully tested.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 03:15 PM

The new platform, based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform Corda, would see emails and most administrative work cut from the negotiation process entirely, with terms and conditions “securely recorded and stored” chronologically on the distributed ledger.

Unlike other platforms that rely on blockchain related technology, Corda records ...

