Watermark
Go to Asia edition

NLB sells Istrabenz stake before IPO

Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Slovenia's largest bank, has sold its entire 13.1% stake in Istrabenz, the conglomerate, ahead of NLB's long awaited reprivatisation, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 06:00 PM

The bank is 100% owned by the Slovenian state following its rescue in 2013. The price of the sale and identity of the buyer were not disclosed.

NLB’s sale of the stake comes as it is going through investor education for its IPO on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 May 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 19,381.65 47 8.82%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,968.25 36 8.63%
3 HSBC 18,103.95 50 8.24%
4 BNP Paribas 8,911.57 55 4.05%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,885.00 54 4.04%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 8,369.56 33 8.53%
2 UBS 8,282.28 33 8.44%
3 Citi 6,605.58 44 6.74%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,444.85 31 6.57%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,215.31 24 6.34%