Croatia
-
Serbia and Croatia issued euro-denominated bonds this week. Market participants said the deals showed there was strong appetite for the right kind of sovereign credits.
-
Croatia was set to price a bond in euros on Thursday, following two other EM sovereign issuances in the currency this week.
-
Serbia entered the bond market on Wednesday to sell a bond in euros, after entering both dollar and euro markets last year. Fellow Balkan sovereign issuer Croatia is expected to follow it, tapping investors as early as Thursday.
-
The Baltic covered bond market is expected to take another stride forward with the advent of Latvia’s draft law, which currently is being debated in parliament. At the same time, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has been working closely with the Bulgarian, Croatian and Ukrainian authorities to help develop the basis for their own covered bond laws.
-
The European Central Bank will begin supervising financial institutions in Bulgaria and Croatia from October 1, as the two countries prepare to join the euro. Firms entering the Banking Union for the first time will also fall under the Single Resolution Board’s remit for the minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL).
-
The Republic of Croatia launched its €1.5bn 10 year bond on Wednesday afternoon in London from a book of €6.4bn at a level 7bp inside of fair value, according to a lead manager on the note.
-
Croatia’s Uljanik Plovidba has hammered out a loan refinancing that includes “significant” debt relief, throwing a lifeline to the cash-strapped ship builder.
-
Croatia’s Sunce Koncern has signed a €73m club loan from mostly domestic lenders, as the tourism company restructures its entire balance sheet.
-
Republic of Croatia
-
The Republic of Croatia pulled pricing for its €750m 2.7% 2028 bond 30bp tighter than initial price guidance on Wednesday, bringing the reoffer spread nearly flat to the outstanding curve.
-
The Republic of Croatia released initial price guidance for a 10 year bond on Wednesday morning and books for the deal are already in excess of €1.3bn.
-
Croatia lengthened its euro curve this week with a €1.275bn long 12 year bond, drawing in a book of more than €3bn for the deal.