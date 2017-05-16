Barclays’ Halperin returns to US

Tom Johnson, formerly co-head with Halperin, is now sole head of Europe and Middle East equity capital markets.
Halperin, a former Lehman Brothers banker, is American, and moved to London for Barclays in April 2011, to run the EMEA convertibles business.He was a key member of the ECM ...
