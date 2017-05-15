DTCC commits to cloud technology

The announcement comes as part of a white paper developed in house, titled “Moving Financial Market Infrastructure to the Cloud,” which argues that cloud vendors boast services with better “resiliency and security” than on-premises data centers.“We believe cloud computing has moved past a tipping point and that ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.