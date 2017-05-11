Political risk eases but Italian danger remains
This was widely touted to be the year of volatility. The UK government began the fraught process of leaving the European Union while the Dutch and French elections were scheduled with populist far-right parties riding high in the polls, writes Gavan Nolan.
But here we are, in the middle of the second quarter and volatility is at rock bottom. The Markit VolX Europe index, which measures realised volatility, is at 26% over 60 days —
close to its lowest level since the heady days of 2007. Implied volatility is
...
