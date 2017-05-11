Regulators stake out positions on euro clearing tug of war

Speaking at the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) Steven Maijoorsupported the global character of the derivatives market and need for a regulatory system reflecting that.But Maijoor also hammered down on the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.