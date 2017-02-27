EMMI decides not to transition to Euribor plus

The market regulators had hoped that Euribor plus would eventually become the new interest rate benchmark process, taking over from the present methodology of Euribor, which continues to be tainted by its rigging scandal and subsequent trials.Without giving any reason for the decision, in a joint ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.