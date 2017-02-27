Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EC hardens stance on pension fund clearing exemption

The European Commission hardened its stance on a clearing exemption for pension funds on Thursday as the final version of a proposed piece of legislation reduced the potential scope of the grace period to five years.

  • By Costas Mourselas, Jean Comte
  • 09:15 PM

A draft version of the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) had proposed a longer exemption, GlobalCapital reported on Tuesday. It allowed for an immediate three year clearing exemption with scope for an additional six years, should “carefully assessed circumstances justify this”.

The power to “extend the derogation twice” would come ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 7,521.46 30 8.89%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,994.13 30 7.09%
3 UBS 5,918.51 28 7.00%
4 Citi 4,934.67 35 5.84%
5 Goldman Sachs 4,802.16 24 5.68%