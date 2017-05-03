Telia sells $500m of Turkcell in busy night for blocks

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS launched the trade after the market close, saying they had visibility on 90% of the deal size from a wall-crossing exercise. Price guidance was with reference to market.The block of 150m shares, a 6.8% stake in Turkcell, is worth TL1.84bn ...
