Credit Bank of Moscow, PhosAgro plot dollars as Russia supply continues

Credit Bank of Moscow is going further down the capital structure with its second subordinated trade of the year, and will meet investors for what will be only the second additional tier one trade from Russia.CBM issued its $600m 7.5% 2027 tier two at 7.5% on March ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.