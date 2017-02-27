GC BondMarker results: EU's tap disappoints

The European Union (EU) tapped an April 2031 line for €600m on March 27 but the deal was outshone in all five categories by both of last week's other transactions.The EU did receive a respectable seven for structure/maturity and a six for timing but its scores for pricing, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.