GC BondMarker results: EU's tap disappoints

Market participants were unimpressed by the European Union's effort at the long end, but the week's other benchmarks fared better.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 08:00 PM

The European Union (EU) tapped an April 2031 line for €600m on March 27 but the deal was outshone in all five categories by both of last week's other transactions.

The EU did receive a respectable seven for structure/maturity and a six for timing but its scores for pricing, ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 Barclays 8,466.74 12 9.97%
2 BNP Paribas 7,280.82 10 8.57%
3 Citi 7,013.12 8 8.26%
4 JPMorgan 6,400.12 9 7.54%
5 HSBC 6,168.78 10 7.26%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 19,975.48 51 12.04%
2 Citi 18,420.97 47 11.10%
3 Deutsche Bank 12,992.69 29 7.83%
4 HSBC 12,248.13 29 7.38%
5 Barclays 10,572.09 26 6.37%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Barclays 16,973.44 36 9.52%
2 JPMorgan 15,109.82 32 8.47%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,986.53 29 7.28%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 12,729.79 30 7.14%
5 BNP Paribas 11,479.52 24 6.44%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,067.52 180 8.50%
2 Citi 32,458.25 115 7.06%
3 Barclays 30,658.65 76 6.67%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,302.58 107 6.38%
5 HSBC 28,071.48 101 6.11%