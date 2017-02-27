Norilsk achieves aggressive print, but loses support along the way

One of four so-called Russian super corporates to be rated higher than the sovereign by S&P, demand from Norilsk Nickel was always expected to be strong.Price talk for the bond was 4.5% area before the leads revised pricing down to 4.25% area, at that point, the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.