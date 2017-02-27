Altice reappears at 'tedious' levloan repricing party

The deal comprises €1.145bn and $1.418bn term loan ‘B’s, maturing in June 2025, at French subsidiary group SFR. The euro loan is guided at 300bp-325bp over Euribor, offered at par, the dollar at 275bp-300bp, offered at 99.75.Both have a 0% floor and six months soft call protection ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.