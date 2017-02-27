Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CME to be new administrator for swaps

The CME Group will serve as the new administrator for SIFMA Asset Management Group's market agreed coupon swap contract, a previously self-administered structure.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 06:00 PM

CME Group will now serve as the administrator, calculation agent and publication agent for MAC swaps, and as a supplemental outlet for promoting and disseminating information about the contracts. SIFMA AMG will continue to be a resource for MAC swaps information.

MAC swaps are interest rate swap ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 4,295.97 21 9.84%
2 UBS 3,742.72 17 8.57%
3 Goldman Sachs 3,027.84 14 6.93%
4 JPMorgan 2,805.21 14 6.42%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,558.40 20 5.86%