BlackRock hires ex-Credit Suisse markets head

O'Hara, who joined Credit Suisse in 1988, left abruptly in September last year, in a move which was linked by some to the unexpected losses reported in markets in March of that year, about which senior management was not informed.As well as heading global markets, O'Hara had ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.