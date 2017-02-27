Watermark
Go to Asia edition

DGXC approves new software vendor

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange — DGCX — has accepted Trading Technologies International as an approved independent software vendor.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 05:45 PM
TT provides professional trading software and solutions to its client base, which includes proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, hedge funds and risk managers. The link with the exchange will allow its users to chart, analyse and trade the full range of DGXC products over both PC and mobile ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 62,591.98 254 8.02%
2 Citi 61,005.69 220 7.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,608.72 174 7.51%
4 Barclays 54,439.39 163 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 46,279.46 130 5.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,941.87 15 9.47%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,986.09 20 7.14%
3 HSBC 5,396.87 19 6.43%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 5.19%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,132.41 16 4.93%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 3,931.75 17 9.58%
2 UBS 3,133.77 13 7.63%
3 Goldman Sachs 2,959.22 13 7.21%
4 JPMorgan 2,765.72 13 6.74%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,484.83 18 6.05%