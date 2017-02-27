DGXC approves new software vendor
The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange — DGCX — has accepted Trading Technologies International as an approved independent software vendor.
TT provides professional trading software and solutions to its client base, which includes proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, hedge funds and risk managers. The link with the exchange will allow its users to chart, analyse and trade the full range of DGXC products over both PC and mobile
