Watermark
Go to Asia edition

FRN investors cave in and buy corporate paper at negative yields

Corporate borrowers are taking advantage of rising political worry among investors by issuing short dated floating rate notes in euros which stand a good chance of bearing negative yields, write Jon Hay, Michael Turner and Ross Lancaster.

  • By Jon Hay, Michael Turner, Ross Lancaster
  • 08:45 PM

Pfizer and Coca-Cola both printed two year floaters this week as part of multi-tranche euro bond issues. With three month Euribor at about minus 0.33%, Pfizer raised €1.25bn at a coupon of 20bp over three month Euribor and Coca-Cola placed a €1.5bn note at 25bp over Euribor. 

Pfizer is ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 21,277.96 97 7.01%
2 Citi 20,694.65 93 6.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,784.38 95 6.51%
4 Deutsche Bank 18,880.67 72 6.22%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,457.22 61 4.76%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 BNP Paribas 5,488.22 22 5.24%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,088.86 13 4.86%
3 Citi 3,745.89 19 3.58%
4 HSBC 2,980.31 13 2.85%
5 Barclays 2,973.73 15 2.84%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Citi 1,755.30 9 11.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 1,199.36 11 8.02%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,159.27 10 7.75%
4 JPMorgan 1,132.66 9 7.57%
5 Credit Suisse 1,052.39 15 7.04%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 6,099.63 42 11.81%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,791.11 40 9.27%
3 Citi 4,265.52 27 8.26%
4 Credit Suisse 3,749.81 25 7.26%
5 Goldman Sachs 3,327.02 25 6.44%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 BNP Paribas 4,927.02 23 7.79%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,604.83 14 7.28%
3 Citi 4,099.34 20 6.48%
4 Credit Suisse 3,405.79 15 5.38%
5 JPMorgan 2,951.33 13 4.67%