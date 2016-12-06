Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CME hauls in record volumes on interest rate contracts

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange has posted record volumes this week on its interest rate future contracts, surpassing previous records set just after the presidential election.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 05:15 PM

On Wednesday, a record volume of fed fund futures and ultra 10 year Treasury futures contracts traded on the CME.

Volumes hit record levels on the day that minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee January 31 to February 1 meeting were released. At that meeting there was no ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 62,591.98 254 8.02%
2 Citi 61,005.69 220 7.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,608.72 174 7.51%
4 Barclays 54,439.39 163 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 46,279.46 130 5.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,631.43 12 11.03%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,575.12 14 6.62%
3 Citi 3,984.96 10 5.76%
4 Commerzbank Group 3,849.81 7 5.57%
5 HSBC 3,720.28 13 5.38%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 1,774.56 8 9.26%
2 Morgan Stanley 1,728.90 15 9.02%
3 JPMorgan 1,456.77 11 7.60%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,450.69 9 7.57%
5 UBS 1,317.06 9 6.87%